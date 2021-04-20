JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 48,733 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,733 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.31% of TPI Composites worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in TPI Composites by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in TPI Composites by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -63.25 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.53.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.91.

In related news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $182,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,347.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $52,143.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.