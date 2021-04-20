JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 395,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGTX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MeiraGTx by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

MGTX stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $590.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.33. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MeiraGTx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

In related news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,783.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

