iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICLN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,989 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,107,000 after purchasing an additional 755,992 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 755,889 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,266,000. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,414,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

