Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WAL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $102.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $104.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.49 and its 200-day moving average is $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $203,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.