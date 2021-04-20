Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $686.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report $686.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $680.00 million and the highest is $700.00 million. Zynga posted sales of $424.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZNGA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. Zynga has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $304,485.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,655.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,829.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,320,342 shares of company stock worth $14,756,426 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.