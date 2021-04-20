QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its holdings in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in QuickLogic were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Pease purchased 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,160.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,244.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on QuickLogic from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

QUIK opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60. QuickLogic Co. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.99.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 125.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

