First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,020 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTXN. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period.

Shares of FTXN opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31.

