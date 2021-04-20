Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases New Shares in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 90,481 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

SMMT stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 million. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.94% and a negative net margin of 933.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Summit Therapeutics Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

