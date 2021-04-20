Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCK. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,361 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 5,043.3% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $824,000.

NYSE:PCK opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

