Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDYN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,744,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 744,600 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1,907.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 781,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 742,318 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 363,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,374,000 after acquiring an additional 339,438 shares in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In related news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $141,778.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,174.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,208.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,233 shares of company stock worth $283,020. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

