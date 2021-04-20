42,000 Shares in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

