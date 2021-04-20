First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235,214 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,638,000 after buying an additional 566,388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,408,000 after acquiring an additional 488,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,749,000 after acquiring an additional 187,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,693,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,563,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,877,000 after acquiring an additional 198,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FR opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

