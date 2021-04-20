State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,970 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000. RK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,830,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Dorman Products by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 395,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,775,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products stock opened at $107.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.06 and its 200 day moving average is $96.75. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

