Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.92.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $117.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after acquiring an additional 230,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,116,987,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.