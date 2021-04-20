State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.92 Million Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESE. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $211,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,108.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $108.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.98. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.76 and a 52-week high of $115.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.95 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

