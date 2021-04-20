State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cree during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Cree by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,844 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Cree by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in Cree by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.57.

In other Cree news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $109.69 on Tuesday. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.46 and a 200 day moving average of $98.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

