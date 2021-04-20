Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Western Digital from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.24.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $68.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.36 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.43. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $74.66.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $66,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $1,091,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 45.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 568,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $20,789,000 after acquiring an additional 176,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

