Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 387,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VIV opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion and a PE ratio of 14.04.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

