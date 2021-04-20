Norges Bank Makes New $31.58 Million Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 627,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $31,584,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.80% of Artisan Partners Asset Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on APAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.32%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

