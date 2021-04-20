Truist Financial Corp Has $782,000 Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TTEC were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTEC. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TTEC by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TTEC by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TTEC alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen cut TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $108.05 on Tuesday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $109.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.66 and a 200-day moving average of $77.40.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $570.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.32 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.50%.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.