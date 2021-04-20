Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 3,558 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Westwood Holdings Group were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 112,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 53,517 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 36,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 1.31. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 3.08%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

Westwood Holdings Group Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

