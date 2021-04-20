Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 2,958 Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PQ Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in PQ Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PQ Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in PQ Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PQ Group by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PQG opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 0.90. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PQG shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PQ Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

