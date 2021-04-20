Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 10,997 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,690,000 after buying an additional 1,198,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ALX Oncology by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,372,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,331,000 after purchasing an additional 543,735 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in ALX Oncology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ALX Oncology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $4,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

In other news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $1,143,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,905,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $549,149.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,405,255.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,942 over the last three months.

ALXO has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.33. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO).

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.