Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 106,531 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCUL. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.29. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. The business had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 million. Analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.