Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 5,704 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,295 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,134,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 325,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 136,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.28. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.28.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $95.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.08 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. Analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,464.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.47 per share, for a total transaction of $273,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $329,798.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

