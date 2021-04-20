Norges Bank Takes $32.09 Million Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 341,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,086,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $205,159.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,545.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $913,829.70. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMI opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.49 and a 52-week high of $111.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.93 and its 200-day moving average is $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

BMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

