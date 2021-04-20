Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Encision stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $7.41 million, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of -0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57. Encision has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.97.

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical device company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter. Encision had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. The company provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

