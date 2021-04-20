Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Update

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 156,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRFHF opened at $454.38 on Tuesday. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of $223.52 and a one year high of $463.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $431.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $32.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $27.26. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRFHF. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.