Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $146,000 in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 184.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,195 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

