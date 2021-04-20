Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 189.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Bel Fuse worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $220.57 million, a PE ratio of 74.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.13 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

BELFB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

