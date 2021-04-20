Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Under Armour by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Under Armour by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

UAA stock opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

