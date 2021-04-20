Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 811 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $315,372,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Manulife Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,306 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Manulife Financial by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,039 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 7,380.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,249,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,855,000 after buying an additional 1,324,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MFC. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

NYSE:MFC opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

