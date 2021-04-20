Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,266 Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,702,000 after buying an additional 642,597 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 246,517 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 16,145 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTLR stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30. Rattler Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

