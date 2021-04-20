Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $341,000 Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.70. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $42,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,757 shares of company stock valued at $16,143,232 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

