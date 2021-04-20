UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,659 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $241,876.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $69,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,948 shares of company stock worth $1,856,965 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.37. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

