UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,651 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 600,867 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of TripAdvisor worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.65.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.