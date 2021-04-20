WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.44 Million

Brokerages expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to announce $151.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.29 million to $156.30 million. WesBanco posted sales of $148.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $592.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $587.93 million to $603.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $586.29 million, with estimates ranging from $562.22 million to $596.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $67,322.04. Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,860.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,164 shares of company stock worth $931,612. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 2,152.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

WSBC stock opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.14%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

