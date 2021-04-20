$151.44 Million in Sales Expected for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will announce sales of $151.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $156.30 million. WesBanco reported sales of $148.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $592.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $587.93 million to $603.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $586.29 million, with estimates ranging from $562.22 million to $596.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. WesBanco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on WSBC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

In related news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $648,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,334.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,860.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,164 shares of company stock worth $931,612. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 19,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $38.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

