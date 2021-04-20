Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KNX. Knight Equity upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KCG raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Shares of KNX opened at $49.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $50.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,976 in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth about $52,036,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 471.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,650,000 after purchasing an additional 880,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,859,000 after purchasing an additional 845,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,275,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,377,000 after acquiring an additional 476,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

