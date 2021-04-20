Zacks: Analysts Expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $174.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to announce $174.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $181.10 million and the lowest is $169.90 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $144.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $685.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $672.80 million to $716.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $696.53 million, with estimates ranging from $676.00 million to $735.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $186.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,785.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in United Community Banks by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Community Banks by 106.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 232,093 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in United Community Banks by 8.2% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 7.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

