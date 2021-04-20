DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $191,000 Investment in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cubic during the third quarter worth $1,156,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cubic during the third quarter worth $827,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the third quarter worth $6,980,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUB. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.36.

Shares of NYSE:CUB opened at $74.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -575.62 and a beta of 0.89. Cubic Co. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $78.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.23.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

Cubic Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

