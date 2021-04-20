DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 21.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 31,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,370.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 60,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 82.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 29,040 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 774,385.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OCFT opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.33.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.83). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $162.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on OCFT shares. HSBC dropped their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

