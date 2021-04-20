DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,784 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,671,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after acquiring an additional 341,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NYSE:NNN opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $46.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

