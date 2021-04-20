Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) COO Matthew R. Foster Sells 5,585 Shares

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) COO Matthew R. Foster sold 5,585 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $246,019.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,524,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -390.00. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average is $44.77.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Barton Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,900,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $717,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $823,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

