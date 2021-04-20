DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $113,000 Investment in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Rayonier by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth about $44,621,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 27,143 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

RYN stock opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $30.66.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

