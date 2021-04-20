UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.32 Million Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,147 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus increased their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lazard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.70.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $46.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average is $40.63.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

