Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNCH opened at $15.49 on Monday. Finch Therapeutics Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

In other Finch Therapeutics Group news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek purchased 88,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,499,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, engages in developing a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. Its lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection.

