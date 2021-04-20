Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rentokil Initial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of RTOKY stock opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.19.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

