Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Position Lifted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $177.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $177.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

