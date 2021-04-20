CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of CSG Systems International worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 7,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other CSG Systems International news, CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $136,833.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,881.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $550,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,746 shares of company stock worth $1,011,332. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $51.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Sidoti downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

